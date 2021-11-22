CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $387,107.32 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $387,107.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CSW Industrials stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
