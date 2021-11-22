CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $387,107.32 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $387,107.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

