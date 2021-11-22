CSFB Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.18.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$56.32 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.8589735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.