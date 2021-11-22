Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $2,412.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,433.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $558.61 or 0.00989865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.91 or 0.00274499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00029135 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003440 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,500,858 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

