Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.69

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 35014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.
Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
