Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.69

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 35014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

