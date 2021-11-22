Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.69

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 35014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.