Critical Survey: Friendly Hills Bank (FHLB) vs. Its Peers

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS: FHLB) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Friendly Hills Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Friendly Hills Bank
|$6.77 million
|$1.02 million
|17.37
|Friendly Hills Bank Competitors
|$12.71 billion
|$1.60 billion
|11.25
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Friendly Hills Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Friendly Hills Bank
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Friendly Hills Bank Competitors
|1071
|3101
|2588
|79
|2.24
As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 63.55%. Given Friendly Hills Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Friendly Hills Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank’s rivals have a beta of 22.22, indicating that their average share price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Friendly Hills Bank
|17.24%
|N/A
|N/A
|Friendly Hills Bank Competitors
|20.78%
|10.80%
|0.87%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Friendly Hills Bank rivals beat Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Friendly Hills Bank
Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.
