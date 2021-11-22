Critical Contrast: Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) versus Its Competitors

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ENZN) is one of 232 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enzon Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 -$1.31 million -10.13 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $583.01 million $24.74 million -33.30

Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enzon Pharmaceuticals. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37% Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,707.41% -132.52% -28.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1323 4931 10540 192 2.57

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 47.82%. Given Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enzon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

