Critical Analysis: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) versus Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

79.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and PagSeguro Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.95 -$595.20 million ($2.29) -5.15 PagSeguro Digital $1.32 billion 6.99 $250.58 million $0.67 41.93

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and PagSeguro Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 4 0 2.80 PagSeguro Digital 0 1 8 0 2.89

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.73%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $57.78, suggesting a potential upside of 105.54%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49% PagSeguro Digital 14.22% 7.38% 6.50%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Vivint Smart Home on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.