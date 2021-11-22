Credit Suisse Group Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $450.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $357.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD opened at $408.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $410.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

