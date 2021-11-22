Credit Suisse Group Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $207.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.26.

TDOC stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $116.89 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

