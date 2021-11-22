Credit Suisse AG Sells 600 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,827,000 after acquiring an additional 986,582 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 89.6% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 545,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 979,728 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 325,910 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWA opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

