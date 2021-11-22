Credit Suisse AG Sells 243,953 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,953 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New Gold were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

