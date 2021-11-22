Credit Suisse AG Sells 151,497 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,497 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCO opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

