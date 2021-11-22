Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,465,616 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465,616 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,214,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 707,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,113,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,084,000 after buying an additional 691,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.