Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 24,000 Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 55,170 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,924,000.

NYSE:ELAT opened at $49.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

