Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 55,170 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,924,000.

Shares of ELAT stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

