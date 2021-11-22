Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 53.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 219.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 45,455 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

