Credit Suisse AG Has $1.18 Million Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 21.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Busey by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.55 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

