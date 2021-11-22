Credit Suisse AG Has $1.18 Million Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of First Busey by 41.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.55 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

