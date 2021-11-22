Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $267,000.
Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $38.04 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
