Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $267,000.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $38.04 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.