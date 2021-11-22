Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

JELD opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.