Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $30,000 Position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,017,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,958,000 after purchasing an additional 664,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

