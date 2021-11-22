Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.01, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

