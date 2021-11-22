Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 100 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,957,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,806,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX opened at $289.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.29.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

