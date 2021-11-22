Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 725 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 70.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 199.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $58,896.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,631 shares of company stock valued at $390,855. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

LCUT opened at $18.27 on Monday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

