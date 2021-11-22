CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 35 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $523.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $389.78 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

