CRA Financial Services LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,023.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $47.14 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

