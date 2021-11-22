CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the October 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

