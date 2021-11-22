Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Covetrus worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CVET opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

