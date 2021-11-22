CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after acquiring an additional 310,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $369,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,159. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,803. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.91.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

