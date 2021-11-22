Convex Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.29 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $805.46 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.63 or 0.00037110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00090948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.83 or 0.07221382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,580.73 or 1.00487264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 75,297,919 coins and its circulating supply is 37,231,499 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.