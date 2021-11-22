Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 726 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $214.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.02. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

