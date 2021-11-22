Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE FLS opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

