Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Trex accounts for approximately 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trex by 913.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $134.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $135.59.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

