Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,754.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,831.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,692.96. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

