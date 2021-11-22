Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 123 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

DVA opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

