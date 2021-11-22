Contrasting WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Royce Value Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16% Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A

12.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Royce Value Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Royce Value Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Royce Value Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and Royce Value Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Royce Value Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Royce Value Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Royce Value Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.74 $31.68 million $1.71 8.95 Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Value Trust.

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royce Value Trust has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Royce Value Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2000 Index. Royce Value Trust Inc. was formed on July 1, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

