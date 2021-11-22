Contrasting VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) & Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get VIZIO alerts:

This table compares VIZIO and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO N/A N/A N/A Sonos 10.95% 49.42% 24.30%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VIZIO and Sonos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sonos 0 2 2 0 2.50

VIZIO currently has a consensus price target of $29.10, suggesting a potential upside of 43.14%. Sonos has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.82%. Given VIZIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Sonos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIZIO and Sonos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonos $1.33 billion 3.01 -$20.11 million $1.40 22.66

VIZIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sonos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonos beats VIZIO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc. provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A. Shelburne and Thomas S. Cullen in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.