ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0009

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $660,547.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00227770 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

