Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$2,335.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,335.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,249.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,164.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,987.70. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,530.35 and a 52 week high of C$2,270.07.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 66.5836663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

