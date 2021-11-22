ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of COP opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

