Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.43. 25,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,231,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVN. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

