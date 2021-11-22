Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BVN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

