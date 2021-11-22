Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 979,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of CVLT opened at $63.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 129.94 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

