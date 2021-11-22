CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Up 20.4% in October

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 188,728 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,154. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

