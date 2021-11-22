Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Commercial National Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.45. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

