Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,840. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

CMA traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.28. 883,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,542. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

