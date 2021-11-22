Comerica Bank Sells 584 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth about $174,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of CR stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

