Comerica Bank Sells 13,553 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

OXM opened at $106.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

