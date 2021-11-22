Comerica Bank Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NCR by 444.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $6,011,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NCR by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NCR by 11.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NCR stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

